Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing man.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Davion Tyquan “Bubba” Lesane was last seen in the Lamar area on Saturday. He was reported missing by family members Sunday.
He was also last seen driving a tan, 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate tag of VNE-571.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.
