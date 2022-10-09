Submit a Tip
Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man

Davion Tyquan “Bubba” Lesane
Davion Tyquan "Bubba" Lesane
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing man.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Davion Tyquan “Bubba” Lesane was last seen in the Lamar area on Saturday. He was reported missing by family members Sunday.

He was also last seen driving a tan, 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate tag of VNE-571.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

