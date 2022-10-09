Submit a Tip
Conway police searching for missing man

Ira Dale Clodfelter
Ira Dale Clodfelter(Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry County are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Conway Police Department said 38-year-old Ira Dale Clodfelter was last seen on Oct. 5 leaving Cedar Street to go to the Horry County Animal Shelter.

He’s described as 5′11″ and 180 pounds. Clodfelter was also last seen wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Conway police at 843-248-1790.

