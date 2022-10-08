SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Horry County early Saturday.

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Wayside Road, just north of Conway.

Miller said a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Wayside Road when it struck the pedestrian.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

