No shots fired in incident during South Florence-Wilson game, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into what caused stands to be evacuated during Friday night’s high school football game between South Florence and Wilson.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WMBF News on Saturday that no shots were fired during the incident in question.

“As best we can determine, some people in the stands yelled someone had a gun and others began running,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The game was called midway through the third quarter with South Florence defeating Wilson 63-0.

