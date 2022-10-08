Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot.

Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Tru Jamal Lee
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to Murrells Inlet bar shooting
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash

Latest News

No shots fired in off-field incident between students during South Florence-Wilson game
Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than...
Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, "“Some of these narcotics were aimed at our children."
Drug bust in Orangeburg County seizes candy laced with drugs, firearms and marijuana
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools