Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot.

Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

