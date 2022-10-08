Lumberton police investigating deadly shooting
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of North Carolina are investigating a deadly shooting.
The Lumberton Police Department said it was called to the area of South Rozier Street after reports someone had been shot.
Responding officers then found 31-year-old Brandon Leonard, of Fairmont, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
