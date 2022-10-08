Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river

Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies everyone in the vehicle made it safely to shore, but as of about 5:30 a.m., the vehicle remained submerged in the water and in the path of boats that would be launched from the boat ramp.

Deputies said they expect a dive team to arrive at the marina by 8 a.m. to help remove the vehicle so the boat ramp can be reopened.

Boaters are asked to seek alternate launches at Hagley Landing or Georgetown until the Wacca Wache Marina boat ramp reopens.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
Tru Jamal Lee
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to Murrells Inlet bar shooting
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach community kitchen

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
1 killed in Darlington County crash, trooper says
The latest on Julia.
FIRST ALERT: Julia will strengthen into a hurricane today
Highs will reach the mid 70s for Saturday and fall to the lower 70s for Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weekend on tap