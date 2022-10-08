Submit a Tip
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after being found unresponsive in barracks

File photo of Fort Jackson(WIS/File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Fort Jackson trainee was found unresponsive in her barracks and later died in the hospital, according to Fort Jackson officials.

A basic combat training soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

Since the death was unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise, officials are conducting an investigation into the cause of death.

“A loss of a teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly. “We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones. We are providing comfort and assistance to everyone who knew her.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

