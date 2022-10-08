Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weekend on tap

Highs will reach the mid 70s for Saturday and fall to the lower 70s for Sunday.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re looking at a beautiful fall-like weekend.

TODAY

The winds will shift today behind the cold front with a few more clouds overhead today.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s today with more clouds around.
Highs will stay in the low-mid 70s as we head into this afternoon with more clouds from time to time. That northerly breeze and a few more clouds will continue into this evening before we clear out in time for Sunday. Lows tonight will drop into the low-mid 50s under clear skies.

TOMORROW

Our highs on Sunday will be cooler with readings in the lower 70s. A brisk northerly wind will keep the temperatures cooler with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend. It should be a nice way to end the weekend for any outdoor plans.

Clear skies and cooler temperatures for Sunday.
NEXT WEEK

The stretch of cooler-than-normal weather prevails next week as temperatures remain in the low-mid 70s through next Friday. Overall, the forecast is dry with the exception of late next week when a few showers will be possible.

