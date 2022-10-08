Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree on I-95

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee late Friday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Dillon County at around 9 p.m.

Lee said a 2019 Dodge Journey heading northbound on the interstate ran off the road and struck the tree near mile marker 177.

No other information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

