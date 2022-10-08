Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

