Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Body found near Timmonsville, investigation underway

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Tru Jamal Lee
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to Murrells Inlet bar shooting
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
Georgetown County deputies say a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet closed early Saturday morning...
Georgetown Co. boat ramp reopens hours after vehicle driven into river
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video from a pepper-spray attack...
VIDEO: Deputies search for teen caught on camera pepper-spraying store clerk