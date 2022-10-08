Coroner investigating bones, possible coffin found in Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the discovery of bones and what appears to be an old coffin in the Wando River Friday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office received word Friday from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources about the recovery of several bones.

“We are not sure if the bones were in a coffin due to the conditions,” Hartwell said. “It does appear that there was possible a coffin near the bones that was old and rotten.”

He said the discovery was made in an area that is only exposed for a short period of time because of the tide and that the preliminary investigation indicates that the bones appear to be old.

Investigators will attempt to excavate the scene at a later time, he said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and SCDNR helped with the recovery of several bones.

