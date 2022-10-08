Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner investigating bones, possible coffin found in Wando River

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported the discovery of bones and remains...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported the discovery of bones and remains of a possible coffin in the Wando River Friday.(WMBF/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating the discovery of bones and what appears to be an old coffin in the Wando River Friday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the coroner’s office received word Friday from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources about the recovery of several bones.

“We are not sure if the bones were in a coffin due to the conditions,” Hartwell said. “It does appear that there was possible a coffin near the bones that was old and rotten.”

He said the discovery was made in an area that is only exposed for a short period of time because of the tide and that the preliminary investigation indicates that the bones appear to be old.

Investigators will attempt to excavate the scene at a later time, he said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and SCDNR helped with the recovery of several bones.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Tru Jamal Lee
Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to Murrells Inlet bar shooting
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
SCHP: Vehicle strikes pedestrian in deadly Horry County crash