Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone.

Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open, and rescheduled events are taking place this weekend.

The Crusin’ the Beach Car Show arrived at Broadway At The Beach this weekend, bringing car enthusiasts from all over the U.S.

Joe Pisano, a resident of Murrells Inlet, has had his hot rod for forty-eight years.

He said it’s a blessing to be able to enter the Cruisin’ the Beach Car Show and it’s a way for everyone to come together after the impacts of Ian.

“Smiles on people’s faces, and just happy to be here,” said Pisano. “Kind of forgot, not altogether about what happened, but kind of regroup and see the blessings that we have now for this weekend.”

With events back in full swing, a total of 750 cars have already registered for both Cruisin’ the Beach and F-Body Beach Bash at Broadway at the Beach.

President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber and CVB, Karen Riordan, said the City of Myrtle Beach was well prepared ahead of Ian and is pleased to be back open and running despite some damages.

“It’s just extraordinary that people knew exactly what to do before, they knew exactly what to do during, and they knew exactly what to do after the event to get us back up in running, so that’s been really impressive,” said Riordan.

Event organizer Gleason Humphrey said his heart goes out to those affected by Ian, and glad he is able to put the event on.

“Sun shining weekend, you can’t any better day than we’re having here,” said Humphrey. “We want to pray for those that’s had the devastation of the hurricane, but at the same time, we want to continue to live our lives and come out and enjoy events like this.”

As for Pisano, he said the forecast after the hurricane reminded him of why he is in the Grand Strand.

“Just a good day to be here, and that’s why we moved down here for,” said Pisano. “The beautiful weather, great people, and the Hotrodders love to bring their cars out”

The Cruisin’ the Beach Car Show will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Broadway at The Beach.

