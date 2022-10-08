Brazilian immigrant moves to SC in support of husband’s Grand Strand coffee truck

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Michelle Bernum and her husband Abel started a Coffee Movement about two years ago when Bernum was in the process of getting her visa to move from Brazil to the U.S.

She said when she was finally approved, that’s when they started making their dreams into a reality.

“And that’s when I arrived, we got married, and then we started to work on the van, which took almost a month to finish. Abel was already working on it while I was in Brazil,” said Bernum.

Bernum said it was a hard decision to leave left her life and job as a special needs teacher in Brazil to seek a new opportunity.

She said the year-long process of signing documents and waiting for her visa to get approved wasn’t easy.

But, she wanted to be with her husband and support his dream of opening a mobile coffee truck. Thus, a Coffee Movement was established when she arrived.

“So, it was tiring it was hard like leaving all my friends and taking this time to come here,” Bernum said. “But, we knew it was going to be worth it because we really wanted to be together.

Now, they spend their days traveling around the Grand Strand bringing people specialty coffee from all around the world, and educating the community about where their coffee comes from.

