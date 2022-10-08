2 hurt after early Saturday crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in Horry County early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905 at around 3:45 a.m.

One vehicle and a guardrail were involved, officials said.

The two people injured were taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

