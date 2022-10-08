2 hurt after early Saturday crash in Horry County
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in Horry County early Saturday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905 at around 3:45 a.m.
One vehicle and a guardrail were involved, officials said.
The two people injured were taken to a hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.