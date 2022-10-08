1 killed in Darlington County crash, trooper says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Darlington County early Saturday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 5 a.m. in the area of North 5th Street and Patrick Highway.

Lee said a Chevrolet Geo Metro was heading north on North 5th Street when it collided with a Ford F-250.

The driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of the crash.

No other details were immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

