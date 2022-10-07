WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

St. James at Socastee (7 p.m.)

Conway at Carolina Forest

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Wilson at South Florence

Aynor at Dillon

Loris at Waccamaw

Manning at Georgetown

Camden at Darlington

Lakewood at Lake City

Crestwood at Marlboro County

Kingstree at Marion

Central at Cheraw

Andrews at Mullins

Scott’s Branch at Johnsonville

Green Sea-Floyds at Lamar

Latta at Hannah-Pamplico

McBee at Whitmire

Hemingway at Carvers Bay

Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian

The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.