Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory.

The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105.

He is charged with shoplifting and has been released from the Greenville County Detention Center.

Talley is a pastor and former volunteer law enforcement chaplain.

