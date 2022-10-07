Submit a Tip
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory.

The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105.

He is charged with shoplifting and has been released from the Greenville County Detention Center.

Talley is a pastor and former volunteer law enforcement chaplain.

