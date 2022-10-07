Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. (Source: Miami Township Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture.

The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening.

Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. One officer uses a net to attempt to capture the bird, while the homeowner records the incident on her phone, saying she may need the evidence for home insurance purposes.

The homeowner can be heard telling the officers that the bird flew through the window, shattering it. Dozens of pieces of glass are seen all over the floor.

Eventually, the officer with the net gets a hold of the bird, but just as he is trying to remove the animal from the house, the turkey escapes the net. It then manages to find its way out of the window and into the woods on its own.

The police department said this was “the first time we’ve been dispatched for wild turkey breaking into a house and then breaking out.”

It’s unclear if the turkey was injured, but police described the incident as “unbelievably wild.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
Ethel McDowell
Horry County police searching for missing woman
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
VIDEO: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach community kitchen
VIDEO: 1 hospitalized after stabbing at Myrtle Beach community kitchen
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
.
VIDEO: Tidelands 'Pink Walk' raising money for mammograms
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor