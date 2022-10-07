Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the tiny homes neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.(Source: WMBF News)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The $3 million project called “Tiny Homes, Large Dreams” aims to reduce veteran housing insecurity for those who fought for our country.

To help in the effort, MD Roofing Company free roofs for 25 new tiny homes.

“My respect for them is unmeasurable. So, the fact that we can be involved in projects like this makes me and all of my family just feel like we are at least able to help them out. They had given to us, and now we are giving a little bit back to them,” said Randy Dorenbos, the CEO for MD Roofing.

There is a waitlist of 80 veterans who are hoping to get one of those roofs over their heads.

Veteran Darious Sanders is one of those veterans on the waiting list. But he said that even if he doesn’t get one, he is encouraged to see other veterans receive a home.

“It helps 25 veterans who are at risk of being homeless. It helps them get stability and rebuild their confidence and makes them feel wanted, that their time and service wasn’t wasted,” Sanders said.

Construction on the 25 homes is expected to be done in November. There will be a total of 40 tiny homes when the project is complete.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center hopes to expand the tiny home initiative to Little River and Georgetown County.

