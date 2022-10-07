Tidelands ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ is back after 2 years of virtual walks

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - After two years of virtual walks, you can now lace up your tennis shoes and participate in the Tidelands Health Foundation’s In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in person once again.

This year marks the Tidelands Health Foundation’s 17th annual In The Pink Walk fundraiser.

All money raised will go towards providing free mammograms for men and women without financial resources or government assistance.

In 2019, Tidelands was able to provide around 200 free mammograms from the money raised.

Although last year’s walk was virtual, Jessica Sasser, Director of the Tidelands Health Foundation, said they raised about $60,000 dollars.

She said she is looking forward to the event especially after postponing it a week due to Hurricane Ian.

“We were determined to have it for our patients, and for our families that participate. It’s just a really special day. You know we have some patients that are undergoing treatments that participate as well and so we’re really excited to have it in person this year,” said Sasser.

Registration for the In the Pink Walk costs $35 and you’ll receive a pink t-shirt.

You can also purchase a $5 butterfly of hope for someone you love.

The butterflies come in three shades of pink and can represent a survivor, in memory, or in honor of someone.

You have until 12 p.m. Friday, October 7 to register online, but you can still sign up in person the day of the event.

Registration on the day of the walk begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk itself will start around 10:15 a.m.

Tidelands Health In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk kicks off at Waccamaw Medical Park East with registration at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, October 8.

