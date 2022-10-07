SCDOT to improve safety along busy Myrtle Beach roads

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public about safety improvements along two busy roads in Myrtle Beach.

Signs have been placed along 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White by SCDOT regarding a public information meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

The meeting will address any safety concerns drivers, bikers or pedestrians have along the road away and go over the current construction plans.

The roads were selected for improvement through the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program which uses data to identify roads with high crash rates and implements new safety enhancements.

SCDOT’s reports show Mr. Joe White Avenue and 21st Avenue North recorded over 900 car wrecks, 26 bicycle accidents and 17 pedestrian crashes from 2013 to 2020, of those crashes three were deadly and nearly 30% of the crashes involved injuries.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain Jonathan Evans said the department is no stranger to responding to wrecks along these roads especially the intersections at night.

“We have very busy streets like the intersections along 21st Avenue and Joe White which our station responds to several times every year,” said Evans.

Some of the improvements include more visible crosswalks, pedestrian crossings with “refuge islands” and bicycle signs and markings.

“Visibility is everything,” said Michael Miller.

Miller is the General Manager of Beach Bike Shop in Myrtle Beach and said the city has become more bike-friendly in recent years.

If you can’t make it to the meeting you can submit written comments by mail or email by October 28th.

SCDOT says construction is expected to start fall of 2023 and take about 10 months to complete.

