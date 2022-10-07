Report: Man claims ‘witches’ told him to throw dog off SC bridge

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said a man now faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog was thrown from a bridge.

The Environmental Enforcement said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area.

After speaking with a witness, officials found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Shanon Lee Cantrell, 43, told officials that “witches” told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice. He mentioned that he was the owner of the dog and released ownership to the county.

The Environmental Enforcement said officials secured a warrant for Cantrell’s arrest for violating state statute 47-1-40 (B) ill-treatment of animals.

Cantrell is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Officials said the one-year-old brown-and-white pitbull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident. He was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

