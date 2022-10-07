Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Real estate agent killed during exchange of dirt bike sold online

A real estate agent in Louisiana was killed while selling a dirt bike though an online marketplace website. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A real estate agent in Louisiana was killed while selling a dirt bike through an online marketplace website.

In September, a jury found Jalen Harvey guilty of the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel. Authorities say Harvey shot Vindel several times.

He was sentenced to life in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, Vindel posted that his dirt bike was for sale on the OfferUp marketplace app.

Harvey responded to the advertisement using a fake name and phone number with plans to use fake money to buy the dirt bike.

Both men were armed during the exchange, but the DA said Vindel never chambered a round.

Harvey’s defense team argued that Vindel pointed his gun first, so Harvey fired in self-defense.

The first shot hit Vindel in the face, but wasn’t fatal, the DA said. Harvey continued shooting, hitting Vindel at least four more times, including in the back of his head.

Experts testified Vindel’s wounds were consistent with being shot in the face and then turning away defensively as Harvey continued shooting him through the front passenger side window.

Investigators said Harvey drove Vindel’s SUV for over an hour after the shooting with his body inside. They say Harvey then took the dirt bike off the back of the SUV to drive.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
Ethel McDowell
Horry County police searching for missing woman
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
A fire burned down two homes and damaged another just hours after hurricane Ian hit, and about...
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
.
VIDEO: Tidelands 'Pink Walk' raising money for mammograms
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on...
Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants