Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to Murrells Inlet bar shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a man who they said is connected to a shooting in Murrells Inlet.

Officers said 26-year-old Tru Jamal Lee is wanted on an attempted murder charge and other charges for a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Horry County police confirmed that this is in connection to a shooting that happened on Aug. 30 at the Player 1 Up bar and restaurant along Highway 17 Business. Police said one person was shot and found at the rear exit of the building.

RELATED COVERAGE | 1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say

Police said due to the nature of the incident and the charges, Lee is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.