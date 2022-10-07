Pickens City Council member accused of sexually abusing teen

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A member of Pickens City Council is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 75-year-old Donald Edward McKinney groped and performed oral sex on a victim who was between ages 14 and 16.

McKinney was released on bond from the Pickens County Detention Center on Friday.

According to information on the City of Pickens website, McKinney has served as a council member since 2014 and is chair of the senior citizens’ committee.

The City of Pickens issued a statement saying, “we support victims, justice and the presumption of innocence.” The city said they support the ongoing SLED investigation but are not making a decision about McKinney’s council seat at this time.

