Myrtle Beach damages from Ian estimated at over $2.5 million

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has released the initial estimates for the damages from Hurricane Ian.

The estimate, which included private and public property, totaled $2,685,792. From the total, $1,667,500 has been estimated from private homes and businesses and the damages to those roofs, awnings and other damages.

The city property damages tallied $1,018,292, this estimate includes the damages from the storm itself as well as the cost associated with the cleanup required.

The city government said that the damages to city property included dune walkovers, traffic signal cabinets and sewer pump stations.

Other cities in the Grand Strand have also been assessing the damages Ian caused. Recently, North Myrtle Beach announced the damages to its community cost over $13 million.

Similar to North Myrtle Beach, the estimated cost for damages to Myrtle Beach does not include the beach. The beach is being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The preliminary estimate can be expected to change if more damages are reported.

During the upcoming Tuesday City Council meeting, the Council will consider waiving building permit fees for repairs related to Ian.

The city said private property owners should consider repairs as soon as possible, unless their insurance company advises otherwise, and to document any damage with photos before making any repairs.

