Mega Millions jackpot swells to $410M; Powerball close behind
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball.
As of Friday morning, the estimated jackpot for Mega Millions swelled to $410 million. The Powerball jackpot is up to $378 million.
Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball.
Powerball draws live on FOX Carolina at 10:59 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.