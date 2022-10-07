Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mega Millions jackpot swells to $410M; Powerball close behind

Two people purchased one ticket for the historic drawing and agreed to split the prize if they...
Two people purchased one ticket for the historic drawing and agreed to split the prize if they won.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball.

As of Friday morning, the estimated jackpot for Mega Millions swelled to $410 million. The Powerball jackpot is up to $378 million.

Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball.

Powerball draws live on FOX Carolina at 10:59 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
Ethel McDowell
Horry County police searching for missing woman
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
A fire burned down two homes and damaged another just hours after hurricane Ian hit, and about...
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
.
VIDEO: Tidelands 'Pink Walk' raising money for mammograms
After two years of virtual walks, you can now lace up your tennis shoes and participate in the...
Tidelands ‘In The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk’ is back after 2 years of virtual walks
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property