McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools

While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday.(WIS News 10)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.

“According to media coverage of the hoax calls, hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders immediately rushed to the schools, some officers made it to campus and were inside the school buildings within two minutes,” said McMaster. “I believe this situation provides our state’s law enforcement agencies with a rare opportunity to learn from this unprecedented incident; to learn what worked best and what can be improved upon.”

Authorities believe the hoaxes were the result of a TikTok trend, with McMaster also saying it’s possible the calls may have come from out of the country.

The governor’s letter also noted that the number of public schools in South Carolina with a school resources officers has increased by 140% since 2018.

