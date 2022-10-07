It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - FedEx will soon have a new home in Horry County.

The Horry County Council approved two ordinances and a resolution, previously referred to only as “Project Crestfield,” at Tuesday’s meeting.

With this approval comes a nearly $64 million investment from FedEx.

The company’s new facility, 50,000 square-foot commercial building already under construction, is located at the site of the former Freestyle Music Park.

A commercial permit application was submitted in January for the 125-acre property along George Bishop Parkway.

The agreement between the county and the company details FedEx receiving a reduced property tax rate, paying 6% of its assessed value rather than 10.5% for the next 20 years in exchange for the “aggregate investment in real and personal property of at least $63,976,600.”

Information is not currently available regarding how many jobs the facility will bring to the area.

WMBF News reached out to FedEx regarding the announcement but has not received a response.

The property along George Bishop Parkway opened as Hard Rock Park in 2008 but closed a year later. Then it was briefly Freestyle Music Park.

The late former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes bought the property in 2018 when it was zoned for amusement, and since that time the land has been rezoned to allow for other kinds of businesses to build on that land.

In September, the Horry County Council approved rezoning the property to allow it to become a distribution district.

