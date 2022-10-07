Garden City man who endured 4 hurricanes, looks to rebuild home once again

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Days after Hurricane Ian many in Garden City are still cleaning the damage out of their homes.

For one man, this is not the first time he had to rebuild. 82-year-old Erskine Kirksey has seen the aftermath of hurricanes four times.

“I’m not happy about it,” said Kirksey. “But ya know, we’ve done it three times, so I guess we can do it one more time.” Kirksey had to rebuild through Hugo, Mathew, Isaias, and now Ian.

He’s had his Garden City beach home since 1973 and has documented major hurricane water lines outside his home since Hugo in 1989.

During Hurricane Ian, Kirksey was able to head further north, but his home was not untouched.

Nearly a week after the storm, he’s marking another water line, making history outside his home once again.

“Well, you don’t look forward to it,” said Kirksey. “It’s a lot of hard work to get everything dragged out and hauled off.”

Kirksey said he will most likely have to replace the carpet, appliances, and all furniture once again.

A neighbor and friend, Scott Brawley, said it’s not just Kirksey rebuilding their lives.

“There are residents all up and down Garden City that have part of their life out on the street,” said Brawley.

Kirksey said although it’s going to take time to rebuild again, he has too much invested in Garden City to just walk away.

“We got two choices, either every few years do this or just do away with it and rebuild,” said Kirksey. “We got so much there that it’s almost impossible to jack it up. But we like what we have, it’s very convenient, you get to talk to a lot of the people that ride up and down the street and it’s a fun place to have a vacation place.”

