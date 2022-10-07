FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our temperatures drop just in time for those weekend plans. If you have plans for any day this weekend, it’s hard to complain or find a bad time to be outside.
TODAY
Highs today will be the warmest they’ve been all week with readings in the upper 70s for the beaches. We’ll see the upper 70s quickly turn to the lower 80s the further inland you move into Horry County. Inland locations such as Florence will make a run at the mid 80s this afternoon.
Today will be one last day of full blown sunshine before clouds increase just in time for the weekend. Expect a beautiful fall evening with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s through sunset.
THIS WEEKEND
The clouds begin to increase Saturday, turning partly to mostly cloudy at times this weekend. This is thanks to a cold front entering the Carolinas. While the clouds will filter out the sun at times, rain chances still remain very low through Sunday.
Temperatures are warmest Saturday as afternoon highs climb into the middle 70s. As the cold front pushes offshore Sunday, we’ll knock temperatures down a bit. We’ll only climb into the lower 70s for Sunday afternoon. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.
NEXT WEEK
The stretch of cooler-than-normal weather prevails next week as temperatures remain in the low-mid 70s through next Friday. We’ll begin to increase clouds again late in the week with the best rain chance arriving late Thursday. Outside of that, the forecast looks pretty calm.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.