FIRST ALERT: Nice weekend drop in temperatures

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our temperatures drop just in time for those weekend plans. If you have plans for any day this weekend, it’s hard to complain or find a bad time to be outside.

TODAY

Highs today will be the warmest they’ve been all week with readings in the upper 70s for the beaches. We’ll see the upper 70s quickly turn to the lower 80s the further inland you move into Horry County. Inland locations such as Florence will make a run at the mid 80s this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s today.
Highs will climb into the upper 70s today.(WMBF)

Today will be one last day of full blown sunshine before clouds increase just in time for the weekend. Expect a beautiful fall evening with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s through sunset.

THIS WEEKEND

The clouds begin to increase Saturday, turning partly to mostly cloudy at times this weekend. This is thanks to a cold front entering the Carolinas. While the clouds will filter out the sun at times, rain chances still remain very low through Sunday.

Hard to complain with this forecast.
Hard to complain with this forecast.(WMBF)

Temperatures are warmest Saturday as afternoon highs climb into the middle 70s. As the cold front pushes offshore Sunday, we’ll knock temperatures down a bit. We’ll only climb into the lower 70s for Sunday afternoon. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.

NEXT WEEK

The stretch of cooler-than-normal weather prevails next week as temperatures remain in the low-mid 70s through next Friday. We’ll begin to increase clouds again late in the week with the best rain chance arriving late Thursday. Outside of that, the forecast looks pretty calm.

Highs will remain below normal through next week, which is great for those enjoying this weather.
Highs will remain below normal through next week, which is great for those enjoying this weather.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

