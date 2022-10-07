Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dozens displaced by North Charleston apartment fire

The North Charleston Fire Department says dozens were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says dozens were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said 39 adults, 25 children and seven pets were displaced by the fire at Cedar Grove Apartments. Those impacted by the fire were being assisted by the Red Cross, Rainey said.

Rainey said crews responded just after midnight Friday to the 8700 block of Evangeline Road and found a fire in a three-story building.

Firefighters say the fire was under control around 2 a.m.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire, Rainey said. There was no word on their condition.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
Ethel McDowell
Horry County police searching for missing woman
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
A fire burned down two homes and damaged another just hours after hurricane Ian hit, and about...
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare