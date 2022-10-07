Submit a Tip
Deputies search for Robeson County man in connection to shooting incident

Jamaine Rodriquez
Jamaine Rodriquez(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PAUL’S, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident on October 1.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, investigators responded to the 2200 block of Covington Farm Road in St. Paul’s for a person who had been shot.

The sheriff’s office obtained warrants for Jamaine Rodriquez, 18, of St. Paul’s for the felony offense of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the case or on the whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

