Bomb threat at UNC Pembroke under investigation, school says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday.

In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business. The James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were evacuated, and all remaining classes in the buildings have been canceled.

Employees with offices in the buildings are asked to contact supervisors to determine alternative workplaces and arrangements.

The FBI, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and UNCP authorities are investigating the threat.

