‘Arthur’ set to make a return as a podcast

"Arthur" is set to return as a podcast on Oct. 20, PBS KIDS announced.
"Arthur" is set to return as a podcast on Oct. 20, PBS KIDS announced.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Everyone’s favorite aardvark from a long-running kids’ animated series will soon be making a return, this time in a podcast.

In a Thursday press release, PBS KIDS said “Arthur” will make his comeback in “The Arthur Podcast.”

The first season of the podcast is set to contain eight episodes. The episodes will premiere every week on Thursday, starting Oct. 20.

Showrunners said the podcast would lean on content from the original show, based on the bestselling books by Marc Brown. The podcast is set to retell iconic episodes from the TV series in a new audio format.

The company said podcast listeners would hear from their favorite characters, including Buster, D.W., Binky, and Arthur Read himself, as they navigate school, friendships and other challenges.

Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager at PBS KIDS, said the company is thrilled to build on its mission of “meeting kids where they are” by expanding podcast offerings with “The Arthur Podcast.”

“We hope that parents who grew up with ‘Arthur’ can now join their kids in listening to new stories from the characters they love, having fun and learning together,” she said.

“The Arthur Podcast” will be available for free on the PBS KIDS video app, the Arthur YouTube channel, pbskids.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and other platforms that host podcasts.

PBS KIDS said a digital short titled “Arthur Makes a Podcast” has been released ahead of the premiere of the Podcast’s first season. The short can be viewed on the PBS KIDS YouTube channel.

For older fans who may want to experience the TV show again or with younger generations, PBS KIDS said all Arthur content is available for free on PBS KIDS.

