2 arrested in Florence County child abuse case, deputies say

Domonic Jamal Davis, Tykiya Alexus Davis
Domonic Jamal Davis, Tykiya Alexus Davis(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a child abuse case in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Domonic Jamal Davis and 27-year-old Tykiya Alexus Davis, both of Florence, were taken into custody Thursday.

According to investigators, Domonic Davis allegedly subjected a child between the ages of 9-11 to “frequent assaults” between November 2019 and August 2022 at their home on Brookgreen Drive. The alleged assaults include the use of items such as extension cords, a metal pole and a wooden board.

Domonic Davis is also accused of forcing the victim to sleep outside without food, deputies said.

“As a result of Davis’ actions, the victim has been left with severe scarring on the body and several broken bones,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities added that Tykiya Davis is the child’s mother and allowed the alleged acts to take place. She also failed to seek medical attention for the victim, according to deputies.

Both Domonic Davis and Tykiya Davis are charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful neglect of a child.

As of Friday, they’re being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

