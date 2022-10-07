1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were at the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at the TBonz Grill located in the area of 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street at around 11:25 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly went through the bathroom of the restaurant, which was open at the time.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

More details about the driver’s condition were not immediately available. Police believe the crash stemmed from a “medical incident” involving the driver, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WMBF News Reporter Ashley Boles was at the scene just moments after the truck was removed from the restaurant.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.