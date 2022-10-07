Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were at the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at the TBonz Grill located in the area of 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street at around 11:25 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly went through the bathroom of the restaurant, which was open at the time.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

More details about the driver’s condition were not immediately available. Police believe the crash stemmed from a “medical incident” involving the driver, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WMBF News Reporter Ashley Boles was at the scene just moments after the truck was removed from the restaurant.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
Ethel McDowell
Horry County police searching for missing woman
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
A fire burned down two homes and damaged another just hours after hurricane Ian hit, and about...
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
.
VIDEO: Tidelands 'Pink Walk' raising money for mammograms
The North Charleston Fire Department says dozens were displaced by a fire at an apartment...
Dozens displaced by North Charleston apartment fire