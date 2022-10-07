1 hospitalized after stabbing at Community Kitchen, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police officers are conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White after one person was stabbed.

According to MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest, the stabbing took place at the Community Kitchen.

One person with an apparent stab wound was taken to the hospital.

Vest said officers will remain in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

