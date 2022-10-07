Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hospitalized after stabbing at Community Kitchen, police say

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police officers are conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of Mr. Joe White after one person was stabbed.

According to MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest, the stabbing took place at the Community Kitchen.

One person with an apparent stab wound was taken to the hospital. 

Vest said officers will remain in the area while the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
Ethel McDowell
Horry County police searching for missing woman
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
A fire burned down two homes and damaged another just hours after hurricane Ian hit, and about...
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
VIDEO: 1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
.
VIDEO: Tidelands 'Pink Walk' raising money for mammograms
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
1 hurt after truck crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say
Domonic Jamal Davis, Tykiya Alexus Davis
2 arrested in Florence County child abuse case, deputies say