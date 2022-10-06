Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
Ana Latoria Jones
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two disasters in the same day turn a church retreat into a nightmare
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police respond to active shooter at Detroit-area hotel
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
FILE - Armin Prude, left, and Joe Prude hold an enlarged photo of Daniel Prude, Sept. 3, 2020,...
Rochester to pay $12 million to kin of Daniel Prude, Black man killed by police