Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach sends blood supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian relief efforts

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian has taken a toll on Florida hospitals including their blood supplies.

Isabela Hernandez, a Florida Nurse, is no stranger to the effects being felt from the shortages after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week.

“We have a lot of employees that have been deployed to other hospitals especially South Florida to help with remains after the hurricane because number one there isn’t enough staff,” said Hernandez.

Now, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is stepping in to get supplies back up.

Through teaming up with a local blood donation site one thousand units were transported to hospitals across Florida.

Hernandez says knowing communities here in the Grand Strand are giving back to communities in Florida, is a sigh of relief for nurses like her.

“We definitely need all that blood possible because there’s been a lot of cases of patients with like traumas and we always are looking for that help. even, before and after Ian but, especially, after Ian,” said Hernandez.

Following Hurricane Ian, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is encouraging members of the business community and area residents to schedule a blood or platelet donation at their local blood bank.

On average, blood centers only have a one- or two-day supply of blood on hand. Disruptions in blood collection and transportation due to the recent hurricane have created low inventories across the Southeast.

To help replenish local blood supplies, MBACC teamed up with The Blood Connection of Myrtle Beach and held a Community Blood Drive on Thursday.

The Blood Connection is a local nonprofit that relies on community blood donors to provide for local hospitals across the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Ana Latoria Jones
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
.
VIDEO: Two disasters in the same day turn a church retreat into a nightmare
.
VIDEO: 82-year-old man rebuilds after Ian
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach sends blood supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian relief efforts
A look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells...
Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit