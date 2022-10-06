Myrtle Beach sends blood supplies to Florida amid Hurricane Ian relief efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian has taken a toll on Florida hospitals including their blood supplies.

Isabela Hernandez, a Florida Nurse, is no stranger to the effects being felt from the shortages after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week.

“We have a lot of employees that have been deployed to other hospitals especially South Florida to help with remains after the hurricane because number one there isn’t enough staff,” said Hernandez.

Now, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is stepping in to get supplies back up.

Through teaming up with a local blood donation site one thousand units were transported to hospitals across Florida.

Hernandez says knowing communities here in the Grand Strand are giving back to communities in Florida, is a sigh of relief for nurses like her.

“We definitely need all that blood possible because there’s been a lot of cases of patients with like traumas and we always are looking for that help. even, before and after Ian but, especially, after Ian,” said Hernandez.

Following Hurricane Ian, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) is encouraging members of the business community and area residents to schedule a blood or platelet donation at their local blood bank.

On average, blood centers only have a one- or two-day supply of blood on hand. Disruptions in blood collection and transportation due to the recent hurricane have created low inventories across the Southeast.

To help replenish local blood supplies, MBACC teamed up with The Blood Connection of Myrtle Beach and held a Community Blood Drive on Thursday.

The Blood Connection is a local nonprofit that relies on community blood donors to provide for local hospitals across the Grand Strand.

