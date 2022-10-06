Horry County school bus involved in crash, one injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Forestbrook Middle School bus was involved in an accident that sent one person to the hospital.

At around 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon the school bus was involved in an accident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and Anne Street, according to Horry County Schools Spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier.

A car allegedly hit another car which was pushed into the back of the school bus.

At the time there were 16 students on the bus, one student was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

