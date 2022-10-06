Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing woman

Ethel McDowell
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this year.

The Horry County Police Department said 48-year-old Ethel McDowell was last seen at the IGA near Loris sometime in July.

McDowell is described as being 5′6″ and around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

