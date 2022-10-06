Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing man

CW Lark
CW Lark(Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in Murrells Inlet.

The Horry County Police Department said 32-year-old CW Lark was last seen near Moonshadow Lane.

He is described as being 6′0, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

