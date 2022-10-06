Horry County police searching for missing man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen in Murrells Inlet.

The Horry County Police Department said 32-year-old CW Lark was last seen near Moonshadow Lane.

He is described as being 6′0, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

