FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the work week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’ve been wanting some warmer weather after a true shot of fall this week, you’re in luck. Highs today will return to the 80s for some. Meanwhile, everyone likely hits the upper 70s to lower 80s on Friday before changes arrive for the weekend.

TODAY

It’s still a comfortable start to the day as you are headed out the door. Temperatures are in the low-mid 50s, but they will quickly climb as we head into the afternoon hours. Along the beaches, highs will make a run at the upper 70s today with most locations sitting around the mid 70s.

Highs today climb with plenty of sunshine.
Highs today climb with plenty of sunshine.(WMBF)

As you work further into Conway and the inland areas, those temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

TOMORROW

Highs will turn even warmer on Friday with a smidge of humidity as winds transition out of the south. It’s important to note that Friday will still feel comfortable compared to what we experienced a few months ago. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 80s for both the beaches and inland areas, which is actually just a degree or two warmer than where we should be for this time of year.

Highs will reach the 80s tomorrow.
Highs will reach the 80s tomorrow.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

A cold front arrives early this weekend, helping increase the clouds Saturday. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain very low through the weekend. Afternoon highs fall into the mid-70s for Saturday. This looks great for any plans!

Hard to complain with this weekend forecast.
Hard to complain with this weekend forecast.(WMBF)

The clouds will quickly clear with full sunshine back to end the weekend. Cooler weather will filter back in as we struggle to climb out of the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today and tomorrow before a cooler weekend arrives.
Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s today and tomorrow before a cooler weekend arrives.(WMBF)

