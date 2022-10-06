Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Caribbean

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Caribbean. This will not pose a threat to the Carolinas or United States. The official title is potential tropical cyclone thirteen but to avoid confusion, we will call it with terms we are more familiar with. Tropical Depression Thirteen is forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia and eventually Hurricane Julia over the weekend.

Thirteen is forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia.
At 11 am, the disturbance was centered near latitude 11.4 North, longitude 67.0 West. The system is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the system is expected to move near the ABC Islands, the coast of northwestern Venezuela, and the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning.

Thirteen is forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia.
The system is then forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The system could become a tropical depression by tonight, and is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday. The system is then expected to become a hurricane by Sunday as it approaches the coast of Nicaragua.

Regardless this of development, this system will not pose a threat to us and models continue to show this moving toward central America by early next week.

Thirteen is forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia.
Tropical Depression Twelve

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Twelve is barely holding on at this point. This depression is barely a tropical system as it continues to move away from the African coast. There is no chance of development into a tropical storm and this system will never reach us.

