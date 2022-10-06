Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: More clouds, cooler temperatures ahead for the weekend

Afternoon highs climb above 80 Friday
Afternoon highs climb above 80 Friday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite the increasing cloud cover, rain chances remain slim for the foreseeable future.

FRIDAY

Warmer weather arrives Friday, one of the warmer days over the next week. Full sunshine for one more afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb to around 80° Friday afternoon. Expect a beautiful Fall evening with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s through sunset.

THIS WEEKEND

The clouds begin to increase Saturday, turning partly to mostly cloudy at times this weekend. This is thanks to a cold front entering the Carolinas. While the clouds will filter out the sun at times, rain chances still remain very low through Sunday.

Temperatures are warmest Saturday as afternoon highs climb into the mid-70s. As the cold front pushes offshore Sunday, we’ll knock temperatures down a bit. We’ll only climb into the lower 70s for Sunday afternoon.

Few more clouds and cooler weather by Sunday
Few more clouds and cooler weather by Sunday(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Cooler-than-normal weather prevails next week as afternoon temperatures run a few degrees below normal through Friday. We’ll begin to increase the clouds again late in the week with the next chance of showers arriving Thursday.

We remain below-normal through most of next week
We remain below-normal through most of next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
Ana Latoria Jones
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

A look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells...
Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
A look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage at Huntington Beach State Park
.
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian floods out parking lot at Huntington Beach State Park
Highs today climb with plenty of sunshine.
FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the work week