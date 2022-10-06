FIRST ALERT: More clouds, cooler temperatures ahead for the weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite the increasing cloud cover, rain chances remain slim for the foreseeable future.
FRIDAY
Warmer weather arrives Friday, one of the warmer days over the next week. Full sunshine for one more afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb to around 80° Friday afternoon. Expect a beautiful Fall evening with temperatures slipping into the upper 60s through sunset.
THIS WEEKEND
The clouds begin to increase Saturday, turning partly to mostly cloudy at times this weekend. This is thanks to a cold front entering the Carolinas. While the clouds will filter out the sun at times, rain chances still remain very low through Sunday.
Temperatures are warmest Saturday as afternoon highs climb into the mid-70s. As the cold front pushes offshore Sunday, we’ll knock temperatures down a bit. We’ll only climb into the lower 70s for Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK
Cooler-than-normal weather prevails next week as afternoon temperatures run a few degrees below normal through Friday. We’ll begin to increase the clouds again late in the week with the next chance of showers arriving Thursday.
