Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
Ana Latoria Jones
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says