Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee was arrested after a person at a Darlington County adult care facility was found dead.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the employee, later identified as Brian Anthony James, is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult dating back to Sept. 21 on Briarcliffe Drive.

According to warrants obtained by WMBF News, James “did contribute to the death of the victim by failing to prove the care necessary to maintain his health and safety.”

The facility is regulated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, thus qualifying the victim as a vulnerable adult.

Online records show James was arrested Wednesday.

He was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.