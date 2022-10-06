Submit a Tip
Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged

Brian Anthony James
Brian Anthony James(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee was arrested after a person at a Darlington County adult care facility was found dead.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the employee, later identified as Brian Anthony James, is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult dating back to Sept. 21 on Briarcliffe Drive.

According to warrants obtained by WMBF News, James “did contribute to the death of the victim by failing to prove the care necessary to maintain his health and safety.”

The facility is regulated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, thus qualifying the victim as a vulnerable adult.

Online records show James was arrested Wednesday.

He was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond.

