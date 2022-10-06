Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody in connection to an overdose death in the Pee Dee, according to authorities.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Adam Keith Goff and 46-year-old Henry James Roller, both of McColl, were arrested Tuesday.

Both arrests stem from a Sept. 8 incident in which deputies responded to an overdose on Jones Street in McColl. Deputies said 28-year-old Michael Wayne Ward, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, was found dead inside a home.

As the investigation continued, warrants were then obtained for Goff and Roller on charges of involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of methamphetamine.

Deputies also said Roller was found in possession of fentanyl at the time of his arrest, while Goff had what he described as meth when he was taken into custody. Authorities said both men will face additional drug-related charges as a result.

The two were transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center. Roller was denied bond and Goff was granted a $100,000 surety bond.

Goff would also be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor should he make bond. He was also out on bond for previous charges when he was arrested, according to deputies.

