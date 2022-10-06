Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month.

The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.

The charges all stem from a single-vehicle crash that happened the morning of Sept. 17 in the area of Church Street and June Lane. Officers said the vehicle’s driver, Kentrey Levar White-Long, was standing on the roadway after the first crash when he was struck by a suspect’s vehicle.

White-Long was later found dead on the road in the area of Ingram Street and Lawson Street, where police say “his body dislodged from the vehicle.”

Zae’Kwon Washington, Quandelin Washington
Zae’Kwon Washington, Quandelin Washington(Florence County Detention Center)

Officials said Burgess and two other people, Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington and Quandelin Washington, then conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon Washington falsely took responsibility for the crash that struck White-Long in exchange for money, according to authorities.

Hit-and-run charges for Zae’Kwon Washington were dropped, but he’s still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He and Quandelin Washington have both since been released on bond.

Police also said Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
Ana Latoria Jones
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Henry James Roller, Adam Keith Goff
Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Police respond to two Lowcountry high schools; no weapons located
.
VIDEO: Hoaxes, pranks strain first responders resources for actual emergenices