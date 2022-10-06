Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month.

The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.

The charges all stem from a single-vehicle crash that happened the morning of Sept. 17 in the area of Church Street and June Lane. Officers said the vehicle’s driver, Kentrey Levar White-Long, was standing on the roadway after the first crash when he was struck by a suspect’s vehicle.

White-Long was later found dead on the road in the area of Ingram Street and Lawson Street, where police say “his body dislodged from the vehicle.”

Zae’Kwon Washington, Quandelin Washington (Florence County Detention Center)

Officials said Burgess and two other people, Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington and Quandelin Washington, then conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon Washington falsely took responsibility for the crash that struck White-Long in exchange for money, according to authorities.

Hit-and-run charges for Zae’Kwon Washington were dropped, but he’s still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He and Quandelin Washington have both since been released on bond.

Police also said Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.